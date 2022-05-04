Guinea orders legal proceedings against ousted President Conde

Then Guinea President Alpha Conde gives a speech at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon/File Photo

CONAKRY, May 4 (Reuters) - Guinea's attorney general has ordered legal proceedings against ousted President Alpha Conde and 26 of his former officials for alleged crimes including acts of violence while in office, a court document showed on Wednesday.

Conde, 84, was overthrown in a military coup last September by officers who now run the country. Anger against him had mounted after he altered the constitution to run for a third term in 2020.

The charges against him and his allies range from complicity in murder and assault to destruction of property, referring to violence that broke out around the disputed election, according to a document signed by the attorney general.

Conde's decision to run for a third term sparked repeated protests resulting in dozens of deaths, including at least 17 in skirmishes between protesters and police after the vote.

