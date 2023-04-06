Guinea seizes 1.5 tonnes of cocaine from ship















CONAKRY, April 6 (Reuters) - The West African country of Guinea has seized around 1.5 tonnes of cocaine from a Sierra Leone-flagged ship docked at the port city of Kamsar, state television said.

More than 60 bags each filled with 25 kg of cocaine were found, the ministry of defence said in a statement on Wednesday. All ten crew were arrested, Radio Television Guineenne added.

Drug smugglers often use West African countries as a transit point to ship cocaine from South America to Europe.

About three tonnes of cocaine were seized in August last year from a ship anchored in Guinean waters.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Hereward Holland and Nick Macfie











