KADUNA, June 18 (Reuters) - Gunmen kidnapped more than 80 students in a raid on a school in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kebbi, a teacher told Reuters.

Police said five teachers were also abducted and an officer killed in Thursday's attack. NL2N2NZ1IA

Reporting by Garba Muhammed; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

