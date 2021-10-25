Skip to main content

Africa

Gunmen kill 18 at mosque in northern Nigeria's Niger state -residents

1 minute read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Armed men on motorbikes killed at least 18 people at a mosque in Niger state in northern Nigeria, two residents told Reuters on Monday.

The attackers arrived in the Maza-Kuka community of Mashegu local government area at roughly 5 a.m., the residents said.

"They came and went straight to the mosque and shot at worshippers without sparing anyone," resident Abdulganiyu Hassan told Reuters.

Hassan said they abducted more than 10 others. Bello Ayuba, another resident and witness, said at least 20 were wounded.

A Niger state police spokesman did not immediately respond to calls or messages seeking comment.

Armed bandits operating for cash have kidnapped or killed hundreds across northwest Nigeria this year, but Niger state and local government officials also recently said that Islamist militant group Boko Haram had taken over multiple communities in the state, offering villagers money and incorporating them in their ranks to fight the government. read more

Reporting by Maiduguri newsroom; writing by Libby George; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 9:56 PM UTC

Seven killed, 140 hurt in protests against Sudan military coup

Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and a health ministry official said seven people were killed by gunfire and 140 injured in clashes between soldiers and street protesters.

Africa
U.S. calls on those blocking Sudan's civilian-led transition to stand down
Africa
Mali tells U.N. it will confirm post-coup election date in December
Africa
Nail bomb kills one at restaurant in Ugandan capital
Africa
Somalia death toll in fighting between army and former allied group rises to 120

Fighting in Somalia's Galmudug state between the Somali army and its former ally, the Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'a militia, has killed 120 people over the past three days, a senior ASWJ official said on Monday.