OUAGADOUGOU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen killed at least 14 members of a government-backed civilian militia in Burkina Faso on Friday, the government said, one day after the president sacked his prime minister amid an escalating security crisis.

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga Writing by Cooper Inveen Editing by Edward McAllister

