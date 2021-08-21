Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Gunmen kill at least 16 in latest Niger village attack

1 minute read

NIAMEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - At least 16 people have been killed in an attack on a village in southwestern Niger where Islamist militants have repeatedly massacred civilians this year, a local official and a security source said on Saturday.

The unidentified gunmen opened fire during Friday prayers in the village of Theim in Tillabery region and killed 16 people, local mayor Halido Zibo said by phone.

A security source confirmed the attack and put the death toll at 17.

The attack follows the killing on Monday of 37 civilians, including 14 children, in a village in the same region. read more

Armed groups in Tillabery and Tahoua regions bordering Mali have killed over 420 civilians and driven tens of thousands of others from their homes in 2021, New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch said in a report this month.

The attacks are part of a wider conflict spanning the borderlands of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in Africa's Sahel region where jihadists linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are seeking to take control.

Reporting by Boureima Balima and Moussa Aksar Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · August 20, 2021 · 4:46 PM UTC

U.S. aid chief says emergency food in Ethiopia's Tigray to run out this week

For the first time in nine months of war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, aid workers will run out of food this week to deliver to millions of people who are going hungry, the head of the U.S. government's humanitarian agency said, blaming the government for restricting access.

Africa
South Africans form long queues as COVID-19 jabs opened to all adults
Africa
Kenyan appeals court upholds order to halt president's constitutional changes
Africa
Ever Given, the ship that blocked Suez Canal in March, crosses the canal again
Africa
U.S. shipping COVID-19 vaccine doses to Togo, Angola - official