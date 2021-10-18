Skip to main content

Africa

Gunmen kill at least 30 in northern Nigeria - state governor

2 minute read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Gunmen killed at least 30 people in an attack in northern Nigeria's Sokoto state, the governor's office said on Monday.

The assault began at a weekly market in Goronyo on Sunday and continued into Monday morning, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said in a statement.

Iliyasu Abba, a local resident and trader, told Reuters that there were 60 bodies at Goronyo General Hospital mortuary, while others sustained injuries while escaping.

"The gunmen stormed the market as it was crowded with shoppers and traders," he said.

The men were "shooting sporadically on us after they surrounded the market firing at every direction killing people."

Abba said the gunmen had at least initially overpowered police who tried to intervene. A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gunmen across northwestern Nigeria have killed scores of people and kidnapped hundreds more for ransom over the past year in a security crisis that the government is trying to tackle via communications blackouts, military operations and stepped up policing. read more

The government ordered shut all telephone and internet services in the whole of Zamfara state in early September, a blackout later extended to parts of Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna states as military operations intensified.

Tambuwal, in his statement, requested more security forces in the state and the deployment of more resources.

Reporting By Maiduguri newsroom and Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa, Writing by Libby George, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 10:23 AM UTC

Ethiopian families fleeing fighting describe hunger, rape in Amhara

The pictures on her phone are all that Ethiopian mother Habtam Akele has left of her three-year-old daughter Saba. The girl died of malnutrition last month before the family was able to flee south, deeper into Ethiopia's Amhara region.

Africa
Opposition candidate Neves wins Cape Verde election
Africa
Three new Ebola cases confirmed in eastern Congo
Africa
Husband in court over killing of Kenyan athlete Tirop
Africa
Gunmen kill at least 30 in northern Nigeria - state governor

Gunmen killed at least 30 people in an attack in northern Nigeria's Sokoto state, the governor's office said on Monday.