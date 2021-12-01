Hamdok would quit if post-coup deal not implemented and supported - source

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok attends a news conference during the International Conference in support of Sudan at the Temporary Grand Palais in Paris, France, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo

KHARTOUM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will only stay in office if a political agreement with the military to reinstate him after a coup is implemented and there is backing from political factions, a source close to Hamdok said on Wednesday.

Hamdok was released from house arrest and restored to his job under a Nov. 21 deal. The deal is based on a 2019 power sharing agreement between the military and the political groups that helped topple former leader Omar al-Bashir.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Nafisa Eltahir

