The head of Ethiopia's Tigray region government has resigned, his deputy said on Wednesday, without giving details.

Mulu Nega was appointed head of the federal government-appointed interim administration in November during a military offensive launched in the northern region after regional forces attacked its bases there.

His deputy Abebe Gebrehiwot Yihdego told Reuters of his resignation. Mulu did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

The Prime Minster's spokeswoman and a government spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fighting between the federal government and forces in the northern region broke out in November and is believed to have killed thousands of people while displacing more than a million.

