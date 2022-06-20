The head of Tunisia's constitution committee delivers draft to president
TUNIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The head of Tunisia's constitution committee delivered the draft of a new constitution to the president Kais Saied on Monday, the presidency said.
Saied, who seized executive power last year, dissolved parliament and ruled by decree - a move opponents called a coup - said some chapters in the draft constitution needed amendments and revisions.
The president intends to put the new constitution to a referendum on July 25, though the opposition has said it will boycott the plebiscite.
