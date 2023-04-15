Heavy gunfire in Sudan's capital - Reuters witness















April 15 (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire was heard in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday as clashes erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, a Reuters witness said.

Gunfire was heard in the vicinity of Sudan's army headquarters and the defence ministry in central Khartoum. A Reuters reporter in the city described columns of smoke from different places and soldiers deployed on the streets.

