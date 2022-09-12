ICC appeals judges reject record compensation amount for Congolese war crimes victims

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

THE HAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - International Criminal Court (ICC) appeals judges on Monday rejected a decision to award a record $30 million in compensation for child soldiers and other victims of convicted Congolese militia leader Bosco Ntaganda, sending the case back to a lower court for a new ruling on the reparations amount.

Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Catherine Evans

