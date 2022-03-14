ICC says Central African Republic war crimes suspect surrendered

An exterior view of the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, March 14 (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday said the former Central African Republic's militia leader Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka had been surrendered to the court by the authorities of the Republic of Chad for crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Mokom, a national coordinator of the so-called anti-balakka militias, is accused of crimes against the Muslim civilian population in the Central African Republic, including murder, torture, extermination and the use of child soldiers.

Reporting by Bart Meijer and Stephanie van den Berg

