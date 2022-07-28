ICC unseals arrest warrant for Central African Republic war crimes suspect

AMSTERDAM, July 28 (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Thursday unsealed an arrest warrant for a man it suspects of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Central African Republic.

In a statement, the court said the suspect, identified as Mahamat Nouradine Adam, had served as the country's Minister of Security between March 31 and Aug. 22 2013. He is suspected of atrocities committed at detention centres in Bangui, the court said.

The arrest warrant was issued under seal in 2019. The court called on states and international organizations to assist in arresting and extraditing Adam, who is estimated to be around 52 years old.

