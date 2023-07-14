Illegal migrants in Tunisia received $1 bln from African countries during six months – official

July 15 (Reuters) - Illegal migrants in Tunisia received three billion dinars (about $1 billion) in remittances from sub-Sahara countries during the first half of 2023, an official from the national security council said in a meeting late on Friday.

President Kais Saied, who chaired the meeting, said, "This figure is shocking and indicates that Tunisia is being targeted."

Reporting By Tarek Amara and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.