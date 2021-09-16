Skip to main content

Africa

IMF approves $67 million emergency support for Equatorial Guinea

1 minute read

International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

DAKAR, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $67 million emergency support for Equatorial Guinea to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and an explosion at a military base that destroyed much of its mainland city of Bata in March.

The IMF said in a statement on Thursday that the financial support requested by the oil-dependent Central African state would help it mitigate the fallout from both shocks.

"The Bata explosions and still unfolding COVID-19 pandemic have inflicted heavy human and economic damage on Equatorial Guinea," the IMF said.

The explosions at a depot in a military barracks in Bata killed 105 people. read more

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 7:34 AM UTC

EXCLUSIVE: Eritrean and Tigrayan forces killed and raped refugees - HRW

Eritrean soldiers and Tigrayan militias raped, detained and killed Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray, an international rights watchdog said on Thursday.

Africa
U.N. council urges Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to restart dam talks
Africa
'Serious decisions': West African leaders to hold summit on Guinea coup
Africa
Macron says French forces killed Islamic State leader in Sahara
Africa
Police beat journalist, fire tear gas during Congo election protest

Police beat a journalist and fired tear gas to disperse a small crowd in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa on Wednesday during an opposition protest over alleged election meddling, eyewitnesses said.