IMF approves immediate disbursement of about $153 mln to Tanzania















WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Monday approved the first review of Tanzania's three-year extended credit facility, allowing immediate disbursement of about $153 million in budgetary support, the IMF said in a statement.

It said Tanzania’s economic reform program is progressing well in a challenging global economic environment, with efforts focused on strengthening the economic recovery, preserving macroeconomic stability, and supporting structural reforms towards sustainable and inclusive growth.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











