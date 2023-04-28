IMF board approves $191 mln credit facility to Central African Republic















DAKAR, April 28 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board has approved a 38-month extended credit facility of around $191 million to the Central African Republic, it said in a statement.

The decision enables an immediate disbursement of about $15 million.

The arrangement will help the Central African Republic -- one of the world's poorest countries -- address protracted balance of payments difficulties, provide basic health and education services, and undertake reforms.

