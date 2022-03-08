1 minute read
IMF board approves $67.5 mln Madagascar disbursement after loan program review
WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its Executive Board approved a $67.5 million disbursement to Madagascar after completing an initial review of the island country's economic program under a $312 million loan granted last year.
The IMF said the payment brings disbursements under Madagascar's 40-month Extended Credit Facility program to about $135 million so far.
Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler
