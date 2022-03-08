IMF board approves $67.5 mln Madagascar disbursement after loan program review

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its Executive Board approved a $67.5 million disbursement to Madagascar after completing an initial review of the island country's economic program under a $312 million loan granted last year.

The IMF said the payment brings disbursements under Madagascar's 40-month Extended Credit Facility program to about $135 million so far.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.