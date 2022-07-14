IMF calls for quick creditor agreements on Chad, Ethiopia, Zambia debts

International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday called on creditor committees for Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia to quickly reach agreements with authorities to restructure the countries' debts, saying this could unlock IMF financing programs and disbursements for them.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing that the Fund has made progress in its discussions with Chad, the first country to seek help under the G20's common framework, but that it needed a debt agreement among creditors including Glencore to unlock IMF funds.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by John Stonestreet

