IMF completes review of Rwanda sustainability loan, enabling $98.6 mln disbursement

A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua
A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its executive board completed the first reviews of Rwanda's loan program under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility and an accompanying policy program, allowing for an immediate, $98.6 million disbursement.

In a statement, the Fund said Rwanda's economy had robust growth in 2022 but faced challenges from recent disastrous floods that add to previous spending pressures after overlapping crises.

The country's reforms under the Policy Coordination Instrument program were broadly on track and authorities' "commitment to advancing the climate agenda has been very strong," it added.

