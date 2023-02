ABUJA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday maintained its 2022 growth forecast for Nigeria at 3%, saying the economy has recouped output losses sustained during the COVID pandemic, bolstered by favourable oil prices and domestic consumption.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Kevin Liffey











