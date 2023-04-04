IMF, Rwanda reach agreement on review of new resilience facility loan















WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Rwanda on policies needed to complete the first reviews of Rwanda's $319 million loan arrangement under the IMF's new Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

The agreement is subject to review and approval by IMF management and the Fund's executive board, tentatively scheduled for May. The IMF said upon completion of the review, Rwanda would have access to about $74.6 million of the loan funds.

Reporting by David Lawder











