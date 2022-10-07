IMF, Rwanda reach staff-level agreement for $310 million funding















KIGALI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Rwanda for $310 million of funding to support the country's economic reforms and help it build resilience against climate change.

Rwanda's gross domestic product is forecast to grow 6.8% in 2022, the IMF said in a statement, higher than the 6% it predicted in June.

The funding agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's executive board, which is scheduled to consider it in December this year.

The IMF said a mission to the East African country had discussed reforms to strengthen the fiscal framework, sustain effective forward-looking monetary policy and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Addressing high inflation, long-term development needs and emerging climate risks remain a policy challenge in a highly volatile global environment," the Fund's statement said.

Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana Writing by Hereward Holland and Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege











