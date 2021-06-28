Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

IMF says Africa urgently needs vaccines to halt repeated COVID waves

3 minute read
1/3

A health worker looks on as she waits to give a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccine rollout for teachers in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, South Africa June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections in Africa will likely exceed previous peaks within days, underscoring an urgent need to accelerate vaccine supplies and financing to the region, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

Georgieva said in a blog posting with IMF Africa Department director Abebe Selassie that sub-Saharan Africa, already with the lowest vaccination rates in the world at less than 1% of the population, again risks having its health care systems overwhelmed without immediate action.

"Without significant, upfront, international assistance - and without an effective region-wide vaccination effort - the near-term future of sub-Saharan Africa will be one of repeated waves of infection, which will exact an ever-increasing toll on the lives and livelihoods of the region’s most vulnerable, while also paralyzing investment, productivity, and growth," Georgieva and Selassie wrote.

"In short, without help the region risks being left further and further behind," they said, and added the longer the pandemic ravages Africa, more dangerous variants of the novel coronavirus will emerge to threaten the rest of the world.

The IMF officials urged wealthy nations to more quickly share their vaccine stockpiles with Africa through the COVAX initiative, saying that a goal should be to deliver a quarter of a billion doses to the region by September.

Vaccine manufacturers should shift supplies to Africa, while the African Union's African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team should be financed at an estimated $2 billion, which would allow an option for the group to execute an optional contract for 180 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine, Georgieva and Selassie said.

They also called for the removal of cross-border export restrictions on raw materials and finished vaccines to help ensure that South Africa and India can reach full production capacity.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 11:01 AM UTCBoko Haram fighters pledge to Islamic State in video, worrying observers

A group of fighters from Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram pledged allegiance to rivals the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) weeks after the former group's leader died, according to a video seen by Reuters.

AfricaAt least 30 killed in al Shabaab attack in Somalia - security official

An estimated 30 people died on Sunday when Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab group launched an attack in a town in the country's semi-autonomous state of Galmudug, a security official said.

AfricaSouth Africa to tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 14 days
AfricaCongo blames Islamist militia for dual blasts in eastern city

Democratic Republic of Congo's army said on Monday an Islamist militia which claims links to Islamic State (IS) was responsible for two blasts in the eastern city of Beni, as the mayor closed schools, churches and markets for 48 hours.

AfricaIMF says Africa urgently needs vaccines to halt repeated COVID waves