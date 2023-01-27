IMF sees Rwanda growth at 6.2% in 2023, 7.5% in 2024















KIGALI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund projects that Rwanda's economy will grow by 6.2% this year, accelerating to 7.5% next year, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a visit to Kigali on Thursday.

"We are projecting Rwanda to grow by 6.2% in 2023 and for the growth to accelerate in 2024 to 7.5%. We need to recognise that Rwanda like the rest of the world has been affected by COVID 19 and war in Ukraine that has taken away 1.7% from our pre-COVID projections," she told reporters.

Reporting by Kigali newsroom; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by James Macharia Chege











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.