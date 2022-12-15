IMF sees Zimbabwe GDP growth slowing to about 3.5% in 2022















JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that Zimbabwe's real GDP growth was expected to slow to about 3.5% in 2022 from 8.5% in 2021.

Multiple shocks such as an inflation surge, erratic rainfall and electricity shortages will continue to weigh on Zimbabwe’s growth prospects, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Estelle Shirbon











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.