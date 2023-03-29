IMF and Seychelles reach over $100 mln staff-level agreement - statement















JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it had reached a staff-level agreement with the Seychelles on programmes that amount to over $100 million.

Under the agreement, which is subject to IMF board approval, the Seychelles will have access to about $56.96 million under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement and about $46.19 million under the Resilience Sustainability Fund (RSF) program, the IMF said in a statement.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Estelle Shirbon











