IMF staff updated Zambia debt sustainability analysis















WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The staff of the International Monetary Fund have updated their macroeconomic and debt sustainability views on Zambia, the fund said on Thursday without providing further details.

"As what happens with almost all review missions, staff did update the macro framework and the debt sustainability analysis, including to consider new information from (International Financial Institutions) and IFI financing for Zambia,” said IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack in a scheduled press conference.

"The details and the impact of those updates will be reflected in the staff report that will be published once the board considers the request for completion of the first review."

The southern African nation, a major sovereign casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic economic collapse, has been in default since 2020. It secured IMF funding last August.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and David Lawder











