Impact of ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray 'unclear' - U.N.
UNITED NATIONS, June 29 (Reuters) - The impact of a ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray "remains unclear," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us there has been a breakdown in telecommunications and internet services in Tigray as of today, so the impact of the current situation on the humanitarian operations remain unknown," Dujarric added.
