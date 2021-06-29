Impact of ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray 'unclear' - U.N.

UNITED NATIONS, June 29 (Reuters) - The impact of a ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray "remains unclear," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us there has been a breakdown in telecommunications and internet services in Tigray as of today, so the impact of the current situation on the humanitarian operations remain unknown," Dujarric added.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

