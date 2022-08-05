1 minute read
Inflation in Tunisia edges up to 8.2 pct in July
TUNIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's annual inflation rate rose to 8.2 percent in July, from 8.1 percent in June, the National Statistics Institute said on Friday.
The central bank raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 7 percent in May from 6.25 percent in order to contain inflation.
Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Philippa Fletcher
