Protesters march during a rally against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

CAIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Internet services appear to be disrupted in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday ahead of planned protests, Reuters witnesses said.

