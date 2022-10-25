Internet services blocked in Sudan ahead of coup anniversary protests















KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Internet services were blocked in Sudan on Tuesday, a Reuters reporter and other users said, ahead of protests on the one-year anniversary of a coup that halted a democratic transition.

Protests were planned in many cities and towns, including a march on the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











