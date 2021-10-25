Skip to main content

Internet services interrupted in Sudanese capital Khartoum - Reuters witness

1 minute read

Demonstrators protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Internet services were interrupted in the Sudanese capital Khartoum early on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

Several local media reports said internet services were down.

Military forces arrested several members of Sudan's civilian leadership early on Monday, Al Hadath TV reported, as a prominent pro-democracy group called on Sudanese people to take to the streets to resist any military coup. read more

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Richard Pullin

