Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack in Nigeria

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Islamic state claimed responsibility for an attack in Nigeria, the militant group said on Saturday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account.

Seven Nigerian soldiers were killed, including a commanding officer and a lieutenant, in northern Nigeria's Borno state, a military source and two residents told Reuters on Friday. read more

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Alex Richardson

