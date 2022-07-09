Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Congo

CAIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Thursday that targetted the town of Lume in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the group's news agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

On Friday, two witnesses said assailants had killed at least a dozen patients at a clinic overnight, blaming the raid on Islamist fighters allied to Islamic State. read more

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; editing by Jason Neely

