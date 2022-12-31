Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian police east of Cairo















CAIRO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian security checkpoint in a city east of Cairo a day earlier in which two policemen and a civilian were killed, the group said on its telegram account.

Two other policemen were wounded at the checkpoint in the city of Ismailia, according to sources from the interior ministry and the city's security directorate.

One of the gunmen was killed, while the second escaped with the help of others, the sources added.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Hugh Lawson











