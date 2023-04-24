Israel proposes hosting rivals for Sudan ceasefire talks after mediation

Drone video shows smoke rising over Sudanese city near Khartoum
A drone view shows smoke rising over the Khartoum North Light Industrial Area, in Bahri, Sudan, April 23, 2023, in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters. Video obtained by Reuters/ via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, April 24 (Reuters) - Israel on Monday proposed hosting rival Sudanese leaders for ceasefire talks after "very promising" progress in mediation efforts led by a senior Israeli official over the past few days.

"Since fighting erupted in the country, Israel has been operating in various channels to reach a ceasefire, and the progress over the past few days in discussions with the sides is very promising," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

The statement gave no further details other than saying the official had been holding discussions with the warring generals.

Sudan and Israel announced in February they had finalised a deal normalising ties, with the signing due to follow a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government in Khartoum.

Cohen said he hoped that working to achieve calm in Sudan "would allow for the signing of a historic peace agreement".

Reporting by Henriette Chacar Editing by Peter Graff

