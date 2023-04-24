Israel proposes hosting rivals for Sudan ceasefire talks after mediation















JERUSALEM, April 24 (Reuters) - Israel on Monday proposed hosting rival Sudanese leaders for ceasefire talks after "very promising" progress in mediation efforts led by a senior Israeli official over the past few days.

"Since fighting erupted in the country, Israel has been operating in various channels to reach a ceasefire, and the progress over the past few days in discussions with the sides is very promising," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

The statement gave no further details other than saying the official had been holding discussions with the warring generals.

Sudan and Israel announced in February they had finalised a deal normalising ties, with the signing due to follow a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government in Khartoum.

Cohen said he hoped that working to achieve calm in Sudan "would allow for the signing of a historic peace agreement".

Reporting by Henriette Chacar Editing by Peter Graff











