Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Italy says worried about Islamic State in Africa, proposes working group

1 minute read

Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio wears a protective mask during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday the world should not lower its guard against Islamic State militants, which remained a particular concern in Africa.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Di Maio said "with the support of the United States and many other partners" he had proposed an international working group "to identify and halt the terrorist threat connected with Islamic State in the (African) continent."

Reporting By Gavin Jones and Angelo Amante

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 11:01 AM UTCBoko Haram fighters pledge to Islamic State in video, worrying observers

A group of fighters from Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram pledged allegiance to rivals the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) weeks after the former group's leader died, according to a video seen by Reuters.

AfricaAt least 30 killed in al Shabaab attack in Somalia - security official

An estimated 30 people died on Sunday when Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab group launched an attack in a town in the country's semi-autonomous state of Galmudug, a security official said.

AfricaSouth Africa to tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 14 days
AfricaCongo blames Islamist militia for dual blasts in eastern city

Democratic Republic of Congo's army said on Monday an Islamist militia which claims links to Islamic State (IS) was responsible for two blasts in the eastern city of Beni, as the mayor closed local schools, churches and markets in a tightening of security.

AfricaSudan rejects Ethiopian plan to fill giant dam a second time - senior official