Ivanhoe Mines in arbitration over deal with former Congo politician















Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) has confirmed that it entered in to a deal last year with a Congolese company owned by Vidiye Tshimanga, a former Democratic Republic of the Congo presidential adviser who resigned in September after allegations of corruption.

They are now in arbitration.

The confirmation came in a statement published by Ivanhoe on Monday, which it had sent to Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper on Dec. 14.

Ivanhoe was responding to a story in the Globe and Mail published on Dec. 15. The statement was a response to the newspaper's request for comment ahead of publication.

The story was based on a report by nongovernmental organization the Sentry.

The report, which Ivanhoe on Monday called "misleading and sensationalist," claimed that the company used deals with politically connected businessmen to obtain mineral rights.

"Ivanhoe Mines conducts its business in alignment with national and international laws, including in its partnering with DRC shareholders where required by law," the company said. Ivanhoe's shares fell 11% on Thursday and were down 13% by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

"In early 2021, Ivanhoe Mines entered a term sheet with a Congolese entity beneficially owned by Mr. Vidiye Tshimanga for a joint venture on certain exploration licenses," Ivanhoe wrote.

The counterparty then "reneged on the commercial terms" of the agreement, Ivanhoe said, leading it to launch International Chamber of Commerce arbitration proceedings.

Ivanhoe said it applied for emergency measures which were rejected in September, but arbitration is ongoing.

Tshimanga, reached by telephone, declined to comment on the deal with Ivanhoe or the arbitration.

Tshimanga had allegedly been caught on tape negotiating a corrupt mineral deal, an allegation he denies.

The Globe and Mail reported on Thursday that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police searched Ivanhoe's Vancouver office in November 2021 in connection with contracts for Congolese mining operations. The RCMP, reached by Reuters, declined to comment.

Reporting by Helen Reid in Johannesburg, Additional reporting by Canada bureau Editing by Matthew Lewis











