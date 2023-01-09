Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.346 million tonnes by Jan. 8















ABIDJAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.346 million tonnes by Jan. 8 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 11.6% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

Around 44,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 43,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, for a total of 87,000 tonnes, down from 99,000 tonnes in the same week the previous season.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Hereward Holland











