Demonstrators gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger July 30, 2023. Signs read: "Long live Niger, long live Russia", "France must leave". REUTERS/Balima Boureima/File photo

ABIDJAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - All imports and exports of goods from Niger have been suspended due to regional sanctions, the Ivory Coast government said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alison Williams

