ABIDJAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's defence ministry said on Friday that a military helicopter with five people aboard on a reconnaissance mission in the north of the country had gone missing near the border with Burkina Faso.

The army faces attacks by armed militants in the north.

