Ivory Coast's presidential candidate, former rebel leader and prime minister Guillaume Soro speaks during a news conference in Paris ahead of next month election, France, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

ABIDJAN, June 23 (Reuters) - An Ivory Coast court on Wednesday sentenced former prime minister Guillaume Soro to life imprisonment in absentia on charges he plotted a coup against President Alassane Ouattara.

