Ivory Coast's Orange subsidiary listed on West Africa regional bourse















Dec 30 (Reuters) - An Ivorian subsidiary of French telecoms company Orange (ORAN.PA) was listed on West Africa's regional bourse (.BRVMCI) on Friday, following a successful initial public offering earlier this month.

Orange Cote d'Ivoire launched an initial public offering on Dec. 5. Stock worth 140.98 billion CFA francs ($215 million) was sold at 9,500 CFA francs per share to private investors and 7,600 CFA francs per share to Orange Cote d'Ivoire employees.

The company issued 13,470 shares at 10,210 CFA francs ($16.62) per share on Friday, giving Orange Côte d'Ivoire the second largest market capitalisation after Senegalese telecoms company Sonatel.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Cooper Inveen and David Evans











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.