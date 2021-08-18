Ivory Coast's Ouattara recovers after testing postive for COVID-19, presidency says

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara talks during the first cabinet meeting of the new government at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

ABIDJAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the coronavirus but has now recovered, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Ouattara's office announced on Aug. 3 that he was self-isolating but did not previously announce that he tested positive.

The presidency's statement said Ouattara tested negative on Wednesday and he has returned to his usual activities.

