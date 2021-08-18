Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ivory Coast's Ouattara recovers after testing postive for COVID-19, presidency says

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara talks during the first cabinet meeting of the new government at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

ABIDJAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the coronavirus but has now recovered, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Ouattara's office announced on Aug. 3 that he was self-isolating but did not previously announce that he tested positive.

The presidency's statement said Ouattara tested negative on Wednesday and he has returned to his usual activities.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Aaron Ross; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

