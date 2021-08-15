Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Jailed former S.African president Zuma undergoes surgery

Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, sings after his appearance in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

CAPE TOWN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma has undergone unspecified surgery and remains in hospital with more operations planned, prison authorities said on Sunday.

Zuma, serving a 15-month sentence in Estcourt prison for contempt of court, was sent to a hospital outside for observation on Aug. 6, days before the start of a corruption trial he has thus far avoided. read more

"Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days," prison spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

There was no word on a potential discharge date for Zuma, who in July asked the country's top court to reverse his incarceration, saying it was unjust and might kill him if he catches COVID-19. read more

Last week, a high court postponed his corruption trial to Sept. 9 after his hospitalisation. It is unclear what medical condition ails Zuma and his legal team was ordered by the judge to produce a medical report by Aug. 20.

The prosecutors may appoint a doctor of their choice to assess whether Zuma is fit to stand trial. read more

Zuma, whose jailing last month ignited looting and unrest, faces charges with co-accused, French defence firm Thales (TCFP.PA), over a $2 billion arms deal corruption case that led to his sacking as South Africa's deputy president in 2005.

Zuma and Thales have denied the allegations.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

