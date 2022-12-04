Jailed Sudan ex-president Bashir transferred to hospital, lawyer says

Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir is seen inside the defendant's cage during his and some of his former allies trial over the 1989 military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989, at a courthouse in Khartoum, Sudan September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

KHARTOUM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been moved from prison to hospital to complete some medical treatment, his lawyer Hashim Abu-Bakr said on Sunday.

The 78-year-old has been in custody while he is being tried over the 1989 coup that brought him to power. He was ousted in an uprising in 2019.

His lawyers had on Tuesday petitioned the court to transfer him to hospital, saying blood pressure and kidney issues posed a threat to his life if left untreated in prison.

Images of Bashir walking round a hospital ward caused controversy earlier this year.

Reporting by Khalid Abdel Aziz; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks