JOHANNESBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange Top 40 companies index (.JTOPI) hit an historic high of 72,161 points in early trading on Monday, up around 2%.

The all-share index (.JALSH) touched a 10-month high of 78,238 points, a rise of about 1.8%.

Reporting by Rachel Savage, editing by Karin Strohecker











