Johannesburg's main airport operating on 3.5 days of jet fuel, executive says
JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Reuters) - Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport -- one of the busiest airports in Africa -- is operating on 3.5 days' worth of jet fuel stock amid an ongoing shortage, Airports Company South Africa Chief Executive Mpumi Mpofu said on Monday.
Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Writing by Alexander Winning
