Johannesburg's main airport operating on 3.5 days of jet fuel, executive says

Workers look on as the South African airways plane carrying the second delivery of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine arrives at the O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 27, 2021. Kim Ludbrook/Pool via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG, May 9 (Reuters) - Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport -- one of the busiest airports in Africa -- is operating on 3.5 days' worth of jet fuel stock amid an ongoing shortage, Airports Company South Africa Chief Executive Mpumi Mpofu said on Monday.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Writing by Alexander Winning

